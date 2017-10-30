The Great Lakes Science Center Makes Tracks to Celebrate Trains

Fri 11/3-Mon 2/19/18 @ 10AM-5PM

November is Model Train Month. After what happened last year, no point in respecting it any more as elections month, especially when there are children present. And children are present a lot at the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland. Hence, for this November, the GLSC looks at trains.

November 3 marks the opening of All Aboard! The Science of Trains, an exhibit on railroad technology and fun, with special input from the Midwest Railway Preservation Society and the National Model Railroad Association Ohio Division 4.

Through February 2018, here will be genuine railway artifacts, tools and machines, spanning the age of coal-fired engines and steam right up to modern magnetic-levitating rail transport. A ride-on Dominion Energy Train has been custom-built for this exhibit by Cleveland-based Christopher Machine Shop.

For the little engineers, wooden model train sets and Lionel-level toy trains will be available, some hands-on.

General GLSC admission is $15 for adults, $12 for youths 2-12.

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

