Grand River Wineries Offer Thanksgiving Treats and Wine at the Turkey Trot

Sat 11/4 @ noon-5PM

There’s no bad time of year to visit the wineries of the Grand River Valley in Lake and Ashtabula counties. But certainly, autumn is a prime time to enjoy wine and hearty food, punctuated by drives through the countryside ablaze with fall colors.

The perfect chance to do so is during the 10th Annual Grand River Valley Wine Region Turkey Trot. Five wineries located within ten minutes of each other — Debonné Vineyards, Ferrante Winery & Ristorante, Grand River Cellars Winery & Restaurant, Laurello Vineyards and St. Joseph Vineyards — will be offering wines paired with food samples to consider for your Thanksgiving meal. Each wineries will offer a different type of holiday food, along with recipes, with a pair of wines that go well with it. Try such treats as turkey pot pie potato skin (Debonne), candied pecan cranberry Crisp (Ferrante), white cheddar and brussels sprout au gratin (Grand River Cellars), Three-Cheese Crostino (Laurello) and pumpkin cream cheese swirl (St. Joseph).

It’s $5 per person at each winery — visit as many or as few as you choose. And if you bring a canned food item for local food pantries, you get a dollar off.

wggrv

Post categories: