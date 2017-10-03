Gold Party Opens Akron Art Museum’s New Exhibit “Alchemy!”

Fri 10/6 @ 6PM

The Akron Art Museum’s new exhibit Alchemy! Transformations in Gold features the work of artists who work in gold or another material standing in for gold. It reflects on the meaning and symbolism of gold in a variety of cultures and eras in in history.

To kick it off, the museum is holding its Gold Party, which it calls “the Glitziest Party of the Season.” You are invited to dress up in your most glamorous clothes and pile on the jewelry to come down and check out the exhibitwhile enjoying drinks, snacks and music. You can even stroll down the gold carpet and have your photo taken in front of the paparazzi wall.



