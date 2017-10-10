Nothing stays still around here.

Stephanie Morrison Hrbek is moving on a mere 40 years after forming Near West Theatre; celebrate with them this weekend. John Farina & Adam Tully are shuttering their Maria Neil Art Project in Waterloo and moving their exhibitions all around town.

The Maltz goesbeyond chicken soup, the BOP STOP celebrates their 3rd birthday, and Barnaby Bright forge their own way at BW.

We’re moving in some interesting directions. BBQ for breakfast at Boney Fingers, Apollo’s Fire heading to Egypt, Baba David Coleman conjuring Africa, and Jim Rokakis sharing foreclosure insights at the First Baptist Church. Sometimes going mobile means taking care of business right here at home. –Thomas Mulready

