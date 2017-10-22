GhoulardifFest Is Happening Again Ova Dey!

Fri 10/27 @ 5-10PM

Sat 10/28 @ 10AM-6PM

Sun 10/29 @ 10AM-3PM

Just think, poor LeBron has to go to bed each night knowing that no matter what he accomplishes, he’ll never live up to the popularity of Ernie “Ghoulardi” Anderson. And who could, honestly? (Shut up, Trump).

The Big Chuck & Li’L John GhoulardiFest honors the legacy of this louche entertainment immortal.

Host of WJW-TV’s Shock Theatre in the mid 1960s, announcer/broadcaster Anderson put on a garishly phony goatee and mustache, and spiced up cheapo horror/sci-fi flicks for viewers in beatnik-comic fashion. The Ernie Kovacs-like blackout comedy bits, sound effects, songs and the catchphrases affected local and national horror hosts ever more.

Guests at Ghoulardifest include latter-day horror hosts Son of Ghoul, the Mummy & the Monkey and cast members of the Midnight Movie Show. Also set to show up are local Star Trek followers of the USS Lagrange and retro-music groups such as the Pop Tarts and the Fred Ziwich Polka Band. Movie and comic-book memorabilia dealers, film screenings, pizza-eating contests and even Santa Claus fill out the weekend at LaVilla Party Center.

Admission is $15 at the door for adults, with a $30 weekend pass.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

