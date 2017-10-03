Get Hands On with History at the Rocky River Nature Center

Sat 10/7 @ 11AM-5PM

Learn how people used to make things back in day — before technology — at Hands on Heritage Day at the Rocky River Nature Center.

At the Center and on the surrounding trails in the Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation, visitors will find craftspeople demonstrating such skills as lace-making, rug braiding, blacksmithing, primitive cooking and other lost arts. They’ll have a chance to taste some fresh-pressed apple cider, churn some butter, create some hand-milled soap and make a candle to take home.

There’ll also be short hikes with guides providing information about useful plants found in the woods, animals who lived in the region past and present, how a grist mill works and what the life of pioneers was like. Cleveland’s Cats on Holiday will be on hand playing live music from 1:30-4:30pm.

It’s geared for all ages, and it’s free, although some workshops have a fee and a registration requirement. Check the website for information.

