Get Excited About World Travel at the Passport Party at Market Garden Brewery

Thu 10/12 @ 6PM

The Cleveland Council on World Affairs and Global Cleveland are doing great work in attempting to swim against the national tide of xenophobia and make northeast Ohio a welcoming place for immigrants.

They’re also trying to get Clevelanders excited about learning about other cultures. That’s the idea behind their passport party, taking place at Market Garden Brewery. Entry to the free event is your passport, and f you don’t have one, they will applications on hand. In addition, this year they are sponsoring an international travel photo contest. Learn about that here.

The party includes appetizers and a cash bar.

CCWA/Passport Party

Post categories: