Gallerist Mindy Tousley Shows Her Own Work at Shaker Historical Society

Fri 11/3 @ 6-8PM

Mindy Tousley moved to Cleveland in 1994 and is now one of the cornerstones of the local visual art scene. Many first met her when she co-owned the Dead Horse Gallery in Lakewood or during her time as director of the Akron Harris Stanton Gallery. She’s now executive director of the Artists Archives of the Western Reserve.

And of course, she’s an artist herself. Check out her work at the Shaker Historical Society’s Lissauer Gallery which will be displaying her work in Round and Around: the Art of Mindy Tousley, through Fri 1/5/18. The opening reception, with an artist talk by Tousley, is Fri 11/3 @ 6-8pm. It’s free.

facebook.com/events/

Post categories: