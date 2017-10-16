More Fun Than You Can Shake a Shark at, at the Great Cleveland Aquarium’s Hauntaquarium Parties

Fri 10/20-Sat 10/21 & Fri 10/27-Sat 10/28 @ 6-9PM

You might not think of an aquarium as a place for a spooky Halloween party but seriously, aren’t those sharks pretty scary? In any case, the Greater Cleveland Aquarium’s Hauntaquarium events provide some Halloween fun for the whole family.

Wear your costume of course, if it isn’t already tattered from all the other chances you’ve had to wear it. There’ll be a trick-or-treat trail, animal encounters with Jungle Bob, face painting (apparently a legal requirement for such events), balloon twisters, a magician, a DJ dance party, games, science experiments, a maze and crafts.

How much more fun could you possibly expect to have? Well, you can always watch the costumed SCUBA divers in the shark exhibit and think “I want to do that when I grow up!”

Admission is $12, which includes all activities. Kids under 2 are free.

hauntaquarium/

Post categories: