The Freeway Fighters Historical Marker Gets Unveiled in Shaker Heights

Fri 11/3 @ 4PM

These days, if a freeway project in the Cleveland area got cancelled, there would probably be an outcry and demand for blame and punishment. But in 1970 it was a victory. The dedication of the Freeway Fighters Historical Marker commemorates the event.

From the mid to late 1960s, developers pushed for a superhighway “Clark Freeway” extension that would run through the heart of Shaker Heights — and destroy a few manmade lakes and green spaces that dated back to the period when the Shaker religious sect ran mills in the area. A grassroots campaign of letter-writing and petitions thwarted the scheme by 1970, and today the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes and publicpark paths, marshes and ponds stand in testimony to a too-rare victory over “progress.”

A newly installed Freeway Fighters Historical Marker honors the civic organizations and the Park Conservation Committee. Be there for the ceremonial dedication on the south side of the North Woodland Road bridge, between Lower Shaker Lake and the Nature Center marsh. Refreshments will be available after the ceremony.

It is free to all.

ShakerLakes

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

