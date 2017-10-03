Former Miss Ohio USA Andrea Thome Signs Her New “Steamy” Romantic Novel in Chagrin Falls

Sat 10/7 @ 1-3PM

Clevelander Andre Thome was Miss Ohio USA (a few years before Donald Trump bought the pageant, so she has no “grab ’em by the pussy” stories for you) . Then she was a broadcast journalist covering news and sports. Then she married to baseball player Jim Thome and became mother to two children and two cats.

And THEN she became a published author writing “steamy,” “sexy” (her words) romance novels. She’s just published her second, Seeds of Intention.

She’ll be hosting a book chat and autograph session at Chagrin Falls’ Fireside Bookshop. And she’ll be donating the proceeds to the Jimmy Malone Scholarship Program.

