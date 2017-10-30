Forget the JFK Files, Scientist Geoffrey Landis Tries to Solve What Killed the Dinosaurs in Berea

Fri 11/3 @ 7:30PM

Geoffrey Landis is a local NASA Scientist who is also a Hugo-winning author of “hard” science fiction, that is, speculative futuristic novels that are grounded in factual data and realistic technology, not Jedi stuff. So expect some good material when he comes to the campus of Baldwin-Wallace University to speak.

Landis will specifically address the age-old (eons-old) question of what killed off the dinosaurs millions of years ago, paving the way for the rise of mammals and our so-called (sigh) civilization. Was it an asteroid strike? Climate change? Landis will describe what he found when he investigated using his own personal TARDIS (okay, just kidding about that last part. Maybe).

The lecture happens in B-W’s Center for Innovation and Growth. Afterwards, the college’s Burrell Observatory will be open for astronomy viewing, weather permitting.

Admission is free and open to the public.

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

