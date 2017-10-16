Forest City Brewery Goes Out of Its Gourd with Kurbisleichen Pumpkin Carving

Sun 10/22 @ 2-8PM

For the second year, Forest City Brewery on Cleveland’s west side features the “It’s the Great Kurbisleichen” — a Halloween pumpkin-carving with beer.

Taking place in the Beer Garden (weather permitting), rebranded the Great CLE Pumpkin Patch, the event invites participants — bringing their own pumpkin-carving gear encouraged — to do their best job on locally grown Duck Island pumpkins (stencil guides will be available).

Meanwhile, craft brew beer such as Kurbisliechen Pumpkin Beer, Wulfblut Dunkel, Duckenstein Belgian Dubbel and Old Haunt Brown Ale bill be on tap for proper inspiration.

It’s a benefit for local youth outreach. The 21-and-over event costs $10 to participate.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

