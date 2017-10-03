Fire and Light

You can’t look away. But it’s all good. This town is burning up. Still, you’ve got to put down your phone and get out to where it’s happening.

Over to Downtown Lorain for the 3rd and best-yet installment of the FireFish Festival (pictured). Down to the Grog to catch The Lighthouse and The Whaler before they depart on a month-long national tour. Out to Holden Arboretum for Goblins in the Garden.

And we’re here to help. Alex Sukhoy and her CareerTOOLBOX column are back, extolling the virtues of Cleveland vs. Chicago, so you can light a fire under your career. And unfortunately, our columnist Mansfield Frazier sees more fire than light in recent events. Maybe that’s something we can all work on this week. –Thomas Mulready

