Find Your Soul Train at a Model Railroad Show at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

Sat 10/7 @ 10AM-5PM

Sun 10/8 @ 11AM-4PM

Everybody’s pushing STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — as the only thing that can save our faltering local economy. This weekend you can take care of the “engineering” part — with choo-choo trains! Because that’s what they mean, right?

Model railroad layouts and hardware will go on display and be up for sale at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. Train schedules say there will be more than 400 dealer tables and full operating systems spread throughout four of the fairground buildings, plus refreshments (full-sized, we assume).

Admission is $8, or a $10 two-day pass. Kids under 16 get in free with adult admissions.

thegreatbereatrainshow

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

