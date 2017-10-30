Find “Lost Cleveland” With Author Laura DeMarco at Cleveland Heights’ Wine Spot

Sun 11/5 @ 2-4PM

When it comes to preserving its landmarks, Cleveland doesn’t do a very good job. Over the years, it’s destroyed countless buildings, streets, neighborhoods and natural features, obliterating its built and environmental history. The old department stores, restaurants and theaters that used to make downtown so grand — all gone.

Maybe that’s why Plain Dealer Friday Magazine editor Laura DeMarco’s book Lost Cleveland has been so eagerly scarfed up by local readers (she sold out of all 100 books she brought to a recent event at Tremont’s Prosperity Social Club) looking for reminders of beloved landmarks they grew up with.

She’ll again be talking and signing books in a place where you can enjoy refreshment as you ask to hear stories about YOUR favorite long-gone place (Please — don’t say the awful New York Spaghetti House!), this time on the east side. She’ll be at the Wine Spot in Cleveland Heights, where you can select from an array of craft beers and wines before settling in to hear her speak.

