Finally, a Return on Student-Loan Debt: WCSB’s Halloween Masquerade at the Beachland Ballroom

Fri 10/27 @ 8PM

The student radio station of Cleveland State University, WCSB-FM 89.3, is one of the best things about Cleveland (we’re convinced that hearing it was why Moses Cleaveland founded the damn city here in 1803). And the station’s annual Halloween party is legendary.

For years it took place at the Cleveland Public Theatre in Gordon Square — but how did that help east-side Clevelanders, student-agers especially, too broke (thanks to tuition) to travel so far? Well, now it’s at the Beachland Ballroom, to the east on the Euclid/Cleveland DMZ.

Attendees, note the suggested Halloween costume theme derives from the notorious EC Comics horror mags of the 1950s (yes, as if Millennials know there was ever a time when comics weren’t web-based). Bands coming to play — locals and some from as far as California — include Lumerians, Dead Leaf Echo, Boltzmann Brain and others.

Admission is free, but restricted to 21-and-overs.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

