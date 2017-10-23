Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch & Drummer Carter Logan Play to Man Ray Films At Cleveland Museum of Art

Wed 11/1 @ 7:30PM

Like many people successful in one field, northeast Ohio-raised filmmaker Jim Jarmusch has a yen to be known also for something else — a musician. As an electric guitarist, he’s teamed up with drummer/producer/composer Carter Logan in the band SQÜRL.

They describe themselves as an “enthusiastically marginal band from New York City,” which is in keeping with the cinematic sensibility of Jarmusch’s films, which follow marginalized individuals and cultures, and rely heavily on underground music to set the mood and enhance the themes.

When Jarmusch and Logan perform at the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Gartner Auditorium, they’ll play scores they wrote for four silent films by surrealist artist Man Ray that feature synthesizers, loops and processed guitar to create ambient, drone-like sounds. Following the live performance to the films, there will be a conversation with Jarmusch and Logan, hosted by the museum’s curator of contemporary art Reto Thuring.

Tickets are $22-$35

squrlworld

clevelandart/squrl-jim-jarmusch-carter-logan

