Everyone Can Try Contra Dancing at Chagrin Falls Township Hall

Tue 10/17 @ 7:30PM

If you haven’t tried contra dancing — similar to square dancing — what are you waiting for? You don’t need to bring a partner because everyone dances with everyone else before the end of the evening. You don’t need to be experienced or a great dancer because the movements are simple and repetitive and a caller tells you what to do next.

And at the Chagrin Falls Contra Dance held at the Chagrin Falls Township Hall in downtown Chagrin Falls, the evening starts with a lesson at 7:30 to get you going, before the dancing starts at 8. Kenny Wilson is the caller; Stomp Culture provides live music.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for youth.

neohiocontradance

