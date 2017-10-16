Enjoy a Fall Night Around a Campfire at the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes



Fri 10/20 @ 6:30-8:30PM

Take advantage of the crisp fall weather before it gets too cold. Come on out to the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes for its annual Hoots & Howls Family Campfire Night.

There will be hikes to seek out nocturnal animals, crafts back at the center and s’mores to be toasted over the campfire. Naturalist Foster Brown will be bringing an owl so participants can get a close-up look at one of these night-flying critters. Bring a chair and marshmallow sticks. Admission is $5. Please register by Wed 10/18.

