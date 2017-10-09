Earth Day Coalition Hosts Its Instrumental Evening for the Earth at 78th Street Studios

Wed 10/18 @ 6PM

While the Trump administration works overtime wrecking the environment and driving climate change, groups like Cleveland’s Earth Day Coalition are trying to push back and save our precious Earth. In addition to hosting its annual Earth day celebration in April, the nonprofit organization does year-round community programs.

To support those programs, it holds its annual Instrumental Evening for the Earth, now in its 20th year. Taking place at 78th Street Studio’s smARTspace, the party included food from local restaurants, live auctions, eco-raffles, an art display and musical performances including acoustic rags, blues and jazz by the Brad Smedley Trio, and rock and soul dance music by the Cruisemasters. You’ll get the chance to explore some of the many galleries at 78th Street Studios too.

Tickets are $85; VIP tickets are $125.

