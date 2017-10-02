Dru Christine Offers Weekend Learn-to-Sew Intensive Workshop

Sat 10/14-Sun 10/15 @ 10AM-5PM

Haven’t you always wanted a wardrobe of unique clothing in the styles and colors that suit you? And maybe you’ve thought, “If only I could sew.”

Don’t sit there — get started! Dru Thompson of Dru Christine Fabrics and Design on Waterloo Road is holding a “Weekend Warrior — Learn to Sew in One Weekend” workshop.

If you are an absolute beginner or have forgotten everything you knew, this class is for you. Dru will teach a wide variety of sewing and construction skills so that you will end the weekend with a grasp of sewing terminology, information on sewing machines and supplies, and one completed garment. Supplies and materials are included in the course although you may bring your own sewing machine if you like. Fee is $150.

