Drag Queens Strut Their Stuff at Halloween Showcase at the Happy Dog

Sat 10/28 @ 9PM

If you are thinking of heading over to the Happy Dog in Gordon Square for Samantha Echo’s Spooktacular Halloween Drag Show, get to work on that costume NOW because you don’t want to embarrass yourself, darling. These drag queens know how to turn out.

Samantha Echo, the 2017 Ohio Burlypicks Master of Lipsync, is the emcee for an evening that includes a Halloween costume contest with audience applause determining the winner so bring not only your best costume but all your friends. There’s a cash prize and gift card for the winner.

At 10pm the entertainment starts, with the current Miss Summit County All-Star Newcomer, Lorain’s Vanessa Valentino Banks; Ginger Breadhaus ska Haunt Couture Atelier owner Joshua Polling, SHE (Joe Dill), and of course, Ms. Echo

Admission is free.

