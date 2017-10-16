A Double Apparition of Local Ghost Book Authors Haunt the Music Box in the Flats

Wed 10/25 @ 7PM

Evidence for America being Made Great Again is in short supply EXCEPT FOR THIS: last year, for Halloween, one local author of true ghost stories, Charles Cassady Jr., spoke at the Music Box Supper Club. This year TWO local authors of true ghosts stories speak at the Music Box Supper Club. Maybe Republicans have a shot at re-election after all.

Charles Cassady, writer of Cleveland Ghosts, being at greatly diminished capacity lately (casting that spell from the Necronomicon to guarantee the Indians win the World Series wasn’t such a good idea after all), will be joined on stage by William Krejci, a musician/park ranger/genealogist — and author of Buried Beneath Cleveland and the brand-new Haunted Put-In Bay and Haunted Franklin Castle. Together they will have more spooky tales than you can shake a coffin at, and books will be for sale.

Admission to the discussion is free. If you wish to dine beforehand, a prix fixe $20 meal is an option. Reservations are required if you plan to dine, and doors open at 5 PM.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

