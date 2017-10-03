Dogtoberfest Is Unleashed in Brecksville

Sat 10/7 @ 10AM-1PM

The recently spiffed-up Stautzenberger College vocational school campus in Brecksville has put on the dog for the last few years with Dogtoberfest, an animal welfare celebration (probably not coincidentally, the school has a strong veterinary componenet).

There will be refreshments for pet and human alike, vendors, crafts, and pet-adoption opportunities (both dogs and cats). Don’t overlook the animal costume contest, hamster races and a traveling menagerie by Jungle Terry.

Admission is free.

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

