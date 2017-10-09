Documentary Film Showing Problem of Ocean Plastics Screens at West Shore UU Church

Sat 10/14 @ 7PM

Sun 10/15 @ 11:45AM

People who are even slightly attuned to environmental issues have most likely heard about the problem of our overabundance of plastics ending up in the ocean, perhaps having as-yet unknown disruptive effects on the ocean’s ecosystem.

The 2016 documentary film A Plastic Ocean features journalist Craig Leeson and diver Tanya Streeter, along with a team of international scientists and researchers, travelling to 20 locations around the world to learn how plastic pollution is impacting the ocean and what can be done about it.

The film will screen at the West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church in Rocky River as part of the West Shore Film Series. There will be a discussion and refreshments following the two-hour film. The screening is free and open to the public.

Come back to the church the following morning, when Doreen Schreiber of Recycling Roadshow will share information about reducing waste. There will be coffee and snacks.

