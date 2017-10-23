Dia de las Muertos Celebration Fills Gordon Square with All-Day Activity

Sat 10/28 @ 11AM-10PM

For 13 years now, Cleveland Public Theatre has partnered with Cleveland Public Héctor Castellanos Lara and Artistas Latinos Unidosto offer an all-day Dia de las Muertos aka Day of the Dead celebration, honoring this Mexican and Central American holiday in a manner respectful of its traditions. It features indoor and outdoor activities, art installations, Latin food, live music of various types and other performances including a Mexican folkloric dance ensemble, and its centerpiece, the Skulls and Skeletons procession, honoring ancestors who have passed.

Things kick off in the morning with face painting and crafts workshops starting at 11am, along with the traditional altars and cemetery installations created by local artists. The public parade steps off at 3:45pm and while all are welcome to take part, they’re asking people to register in advance because of parade’s popularity.

Later on there will be dancing to music by El Cantante, a performance by the rice & Beans Latin Jazz Band and Ariel Clayton on violin. Events take place all over the Cleveland Public Theatre campus and they’re all free.

