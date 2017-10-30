Detroit-Shoreway Benefit Pays Tribute to Late Housing Court Judge Ray Pianka

Thu 11/2 @ 5-8PM

The Detroit Shoreway Community Development Corporation’s 15th annual benefit “Legacy on Lorain” is a tribute to the late housing court judge Ray Pianka, a true cornerstone of the neighborhood. He was born and grew up there, he met his wife Karen in high school there, and he knew its history like the back of his hand. Pianka served as Cleveland councilman from the area for a decade before being elected to the judgeship in 1995, a position he held until his death. That put him in the center of the foreclosure crisis and he was known for his creative and aggressive ways of dealing with the issue it caused.

The benefit will take place at the new Forest City Shuffleboard on Lorain and includes valet parking, appetizers, desserts, drink tickets and shuffleboard. Beer is being provided by the local Masthead and Terrestrial brewing operations, PearlFlower Catering is proving the food, and Sweet Moses will deliver the sweets.

Tickets are $40 for neighborhood residents, $50 for non-residents.

