Detroit Rocker Jessica Hernandez Plays Akron’s Musica with New Album Honoring Her Hispanic Heritage

Wed 10/11 @ 8PM

Detroit-based singer/guitarist Jessica Hernandez fronts Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas. Describing exactly what they do is difficult. Hernandez is a compellingly dramatic singer with an elastic voice who’s comfortable in a range of styles, from R&B to punk to blues to a stagey style that’s been called “gypsy rock” but sounds like she’s auditioning for a Bertolt Brecht musical.

She sings a song called “Young Dumb and Drunk” with a torchy poignancy that suggests a jazz singer wringing tears out of something from the Great American Songbook, while “Caught Up” features soul vocal worthy of fellow Detroiter Aretha Franklin, wrapped in rock and roll arrangement featuring surf-style guitar.

The band started to attract a lot of attention when they released their 2014 debut album Secret Evil, snagging appearances of late-night TV shows and a European tour with Social Distortion and performing at festivals such as Lollapalooza and Bonaroo.

Their second, Telephone // Telefono, released in English and Spanish versions, reflects Hernandez’s own Mexican and Cuban background. It came out in June and since then, has been touring extensively, using her cultural pride to empower her Hispanic fans and engage those who are not Hispanic with her energy and musical range.

The group just finished a run of dates with Robert Randolph & the Family Band and are hitting some of their favorite clubs as headliners. One of those is Musica in Akron where Columbus’ Angela Perley & the Howlin’ Moons opens. Admission is $10.

jessicahernandez

Post categories: