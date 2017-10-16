CVNP’s Happy Days Lodge Hosts Harmonia’s Eastern European-Style Music

Tue 10/24 @ 7:30PM

Accordionist Walt Mahovlich has been a mainstay of Cleveland’s ethnic music scene for decades, with a focus on eastern European folk music. He promotes concerts and performs with his band Harmonia, which blends sounds including Hungarian, Romanian, Croatian, Ukrainian, Slovak, Carpatho-Rusyn and gypsy music. Whether the tunes are familiar to you or not, the music Harmonia makes with accordion, cimbalon, violin, flute and upright bass is beautiful, uplifting and heartbreaking.

Harmonia plays to ethnic audiences nostalgic for the “Old Country” as well as listeners to whom this lively, accessible music may be new or foreign.

The ensemble will play at Cuyahoga Valley National Park’s Happy Days Lodge. Tickets are $21, $17 for CVNP Conservancy members and $10 for students.

