CSA to the Streets Benefit at 78th Street Studios Supports the School of the Arts

Fri 10/6 @ 7-11PM

The Cleveland School of the Arts is one of the most successful schools in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, with a close to 100% graduation rate and most students going on to higher education.

The school has an active group of supporters who work to raise money to enhance its programs in the areas of dance, theater, visual arts, vocal music, instrumental music, creative writing and interdisciplinary arts, hosting benefits like CSA to the Streets, taking place at 78th Street Studios.

Come enjoy appetizers, an open bar, DJ music and pop-up performance by the students, knowing your ticket money will go to buy supplies and equipment, send students to workshops and conferences, and provide tickets and transportation to local performances.

Tickets are $60-$100.

