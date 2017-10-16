Creepy Local Author Charles Cassady Jr. Wreaks Halloween Havoc on Willoughby

Tue 10/22 @ 1PM

Come hear an afternoon of author Charles Cassady Jr. talking about the frightful undead and tormented souls, clawing their way back from the grave to terrify the living. It would make a pleasant, upbeat change from Cleveland’s economy, mayoral race and sports news.

You’ll be glad the sun is up, as the weird nonfiction author-historian relates eerie regional tales both in and out of his books such as Cleveland Ghosts and Paranormal Great Lakes. All true! Or at least peddled from time to time as true. Charles does his best to fact check and interpret extraordinary claims.

The presentation, at the Willoughby Senior Center, is free to the public, and books will be on sale. Admission is free.

willoughbyohio

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: