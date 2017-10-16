Creative Mornings Cle Explores Deep Space Travel

Fri 10/20 @ 8:30AM

The monthly Creative Mornings Cle series gives early risers a chance to explore an interesting topic before work with a community leader. The international organization provides the monthly theme; the local organizer does all the rest.

This month the theme is “pioneer.” And since NASA’s Glenn Research Center is in our backyard, it makes sense to look at pioneering space exploration — and the possibility of going to Mars.

NASA is developing an interplanetary space travel system to take humans to places they’ve never been. Aimee Crane, a communication specialist for NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Program, will be talking about what all going into creating such a system and how her team makes this complicated work understandable to non-scientists, like most of us.

The wandering event takes place this month at Platform Beer Co. in Ohio City. The free program includes admission breakfast and coffee.

