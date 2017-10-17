Country Songwriters Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert Perform Ohio City House Concert

Sat 10/21 @ 8PM

Country songwriter/performer Kieran Kane enjoyed chart success in the late ’80s as half of the duo the O’Kanes with Jamie O’Hara. Since then he’s had a solo career, mostly on his own label, dead Reckoning. Although he’s never matched the success of the O’Kanes, he’s widely respected in the Americana/folk community, particularly as a songwriter.

Rayna Gellert is nearly three decades younger (41 to Kane’s 68). She’s a classically trained violinist from Northern Indiana who has gravitated to old-time fiddle music and recently released a new solo album called Workin’s Too Hard.

The two have combined forces to play live, and they’ll be doing an intimate performance for Ohio City’s Mechanic Street house concerts i.e. Joel and Lynn’s living room, where listeners will be able to bask in the nuances of their wonderful songs and gifted musicianship.

It’s a suggested $20 donation which all goes to the performers. Reservations are essential since obviously, space is very limited and they need to plan to accommodate listeners. Email mechanicstreetmusic@yahoo.com.

