Come Socialize on Waterloo at Clambake at Rust, Dust

Sun 11/5 @ 3-8PM

If you’re not all clambaked out — and yes, this season is always heavy with clam-based events — think about heading over to the Waterloo Arts District for a bash hosted by hand-crafted furniture shop Rust, Dust & Other 4 Letter Words, Six Shooter Coffeeand the new POPLife business in the old bank building.

It takes place at Rust, Dust’s studio where you can admire the unique furniture made from recycled materials and enjoy food from 3-6p, a cash bar from 3-8pm and live music. Each $35 ticket gets you a dozen clams, chicken, corn, sweet potato, coleslaw and a roll; get an extra dozen clams for $10. Proceeds benefit Refugee Response, a local nonprofit organization that helps refugees from around the world get settled in Cleveland.

The party continues into the night down the street at the Millard Fillmore Presidential Library, with Lulu’s Button Box Revue and the Silver String Band.

Tickets must be purchased in advance from events.r20.constantcontact.com or https://goo.gl/iQ9FgT .

Post categories: