Come Smell the Chocolate at Fear’s Confections 3rd Anniversary Party in Lakewood

Sat 10/7 @ 11AM-9PM

Cassandra Fear’s chocolates are loved by many who attend events such as Night Market Cleveland and the Ohio Burlesque Fest, drooling over her moist brownies in two dozen flavors, her salted caramels, her toffee and her “nerd” chocolates in Star Wars and other pop culture designs.

She’s been making her handcrafted-from-scratch candies for more than seven years, for the last three out of her Fear’s Confections shop on Madison in Lakewood. So she’s throwing a party to celebrate her third “BirthAversary” with a full day’s worth of festivities and many of the surrounding Madison merchants participating in her scavenger hunt so visitors can get to know all the neighborhood’s offerings.

There’ll be a craft market from noon-5pm, and a roster of in-store guest entertainers: psychic reader Joy Wedmedyk from noon-5, face painter Jessica from 1-5pm, balloon bender Dave from 2-4pm, caricature artist Clarence from 5-9pm, and the Sonderbombs starting at 3:30pm.

Admission is free, and there’ll be plenty of chocolate for sale!

