Come Party with the North Coast Men’s Chorus at the Murder Mystery Dinner

Sat 10/14 @ 6-11PM

The guys of the North Coast Men’s Chorus know how to have a good time so their benefit parties are always a blast. And you can join them at Séance at Seven: Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre at Brennan’s Party Center as they launch their 30th season.

There’ll be a three-course dinner, cash bar, live and silent auction, costume contest and of course the performance, directed by NCMC member Bryan Fetty, where audience participation is a must. Tickets are $50.

ncmchorus/murder-mystery-dinner

