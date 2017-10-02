Come Hang Out with Mayoral Candidate Zach Reed at Cleveland Conservative Network Event at Denny’s

Wed 10/4 @ 7PM

Want to get up close and personal with Cleveland mayor candidate Zack Reed, the councilman who is challenging incumbent Mayor Frank Jackson. The west side-based organization, the Cleveland Conservative Network, is hosting Reed at the Denny’s on W. 150th Street right off I-71. Obviously, it’ll be casual. Take a seat, order something to eat and quiz the candidate about his positions and ideas. It’s free and open to all — people of all political persuasions are welcome to show up.

cleveland-conservative-network

