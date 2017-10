Fri 10/27 @ 9PM-2AM

West siders, come to the American Legion Hall in North Ridgeville for a Halloween Bash for Elvis. There’ll be games, music, a 50/50 raffle and a costume contest with a cash prize. Each $20 admission also includes food, a raffle ticket and two drink tickets; there will also be a cash bar.

Get tickets here:

halloween-bash-play-participate-for-elvis-tickets

