Come Dressed in Style to Talespinner Children’s Theatre Benefit Harlequinade

Sat 10/14 @ 6:30PM

Sun 10/15 @ 2PM

When Cleveland-based actress/director/costumer Alison Garrigan founded Talespinner Children’s six years ago, she had an ambitious vision of what a professional children’s theater could be to Cleveland.

Most of it has come true. The company is now in its sixth season of presenting multi-disciplinary productions based on folk tales and myths from around the world, adapted mostly by Cleveland playwrights. These productions are sensory feasts that include music, chanting, dance, stylized movement, costumes, masks and puppets. As the company has grown, they’ve been expanding their educational and outreach programs as well, bringing the theater experience to even more kids.

To keep growing, the theater needs to raise money, of course, and their annual benefit Harlequinade does so while sharing some of the things that make Talespinner so extraordinary.

The benefit stretches over two days at the company’s Gordon Square home, the Reinberger Auditorium. Saturday’s benefit is for “kids at heart” i.e. adults, who will partake of appetizers, desserts, wine, beer, dancing, a silent auction and the premiere of Talespinner’s new touring production Jane and the Trickster (A Polish Tale of Magic). Tickets are $50, or $25 for admission after 9pm for the dance party.

You can bring the kids on Sunday for the ice cream social for all ages. Enhoy face painting, theater games, a photo booth, free ice cream and a performance. Tickets are $10 ages 12 and under, $15 13 and over, $12 for seniors and students with ID.

