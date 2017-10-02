Coit Road Market Holds Taste of Autumn Benefit at Slovenian Workmen’s Home



Mon 10/9 @ 6-8:30PM

The Coit Road Farmers Market in East Cleveland has been serving the neighborhood for nearly a century. It’s had its ups and downs, but in recent years, it’s added more local farmers and food producers, hosts cooking demonstrations (with tasting!) nearly every week, and stages special events such as the Cast Iron Enthusiasts gatherings.

It’s the only farmers market in Cleveland that has it own dedicated building — and a brand-new community kitchen to boot. So it can run its Saturday morning markets year round (It’s also open Wednesday mornings during the warmer weather).

The nonprofit market supports itself via fundraisers, and the biggest of those is its annual Taste of Autumn, taking place at the Slovenian Workmen’s Home on Waterloo Road. There guests can graze on food provided by chefs Bryce Jordan of the Beachland Ballroom, Darrell Moore of Paragon Wine, Martinis & Plates, Rus Welch of the Moveable Feast Supper Club, Paul DeMelto of Culinarchy, Chandra Morgan-Henley of No Wheat No Worries, Tino Enriquez of Coquette Pattisserle, personal chef Lisa Pucci Delgado and food writer Tricia Chaves.

Bert Dennis and Doug Wood will be playing live music to help the food go down, and there’ll be raffle prizes for you to take a chance on. Tickets are an affordable $35. Go the the market’s website to pick them up.

