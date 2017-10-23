Cleveland Vocalist Chanelle McCloud Aims to Uplift and Inspire at Nighttown Performance

Sun 10/29 @ 7PM

Cleveland vocalist “Profess” Chanelle McCloud isn’t just a singer, although she’s had years of experience, both as a soloist and members of gospel choirs.

But when she takes the stage at Nighttown with her band Chemistry, she’ll be blending music with spoken word and storytelling to create an experience she calls Motivational Experience TM. It combines humor with an uplifting, inspiring message and of course, music. And Chemistry, formed in 2016, features veteran musicians Joseph Eff, Carlos “Pab” Franklin and Paul Maximus Brown who have performed everything from rock to jazz to gospel to hip hop to R&B.

Admission is $20.

nighttown

