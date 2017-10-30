The Cleveland Seed Bank Presents a Workshop for Serious Seed Savers

Sat 11/4 @ 10AM-4PM

As home food growers get more deeply into raising healthy food in a sustainable manner, they’re bound to encounter seed saving, a growing movement aimed at preserving crop diversity in the face of risky monocrop agriculture,

The Cleveland Seed Bank, which offers classes, hosts seed swaps and makes seeds available to “check out” at local libraries, has partnered with the Ridge & Hollow Seed Alliance and Ohio State University’s Initiative for Food and AgriCulture Transformation (InFACT), to offer an all-day advanced workshop for growers who want to take their seed saving beyond casual to the next level. Among the topics covered will be seed borne diseases and sanitation, and seed saving techniques such as managing inbreeding and outbreeding species.

“Seeds are the critical first link in our local food chain,” says Chris Kenney, who co-founded the Cleveland Seed Bank. “Seed saving is a simple way to secure our food system. We view an investment in seeds as an investment in our future.”

The workshop takes place at the Watershed Stewardship Center in Parma. It’s $25 for adults and $15 for students, which includes a catered lunch from Spice Kitchen + Bar. Register here.

