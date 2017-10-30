Cleveland Restaurant Week Actually Offers Two Weeks to Check Out Local Eateries

Wed 11/1-Wed 11/15

Cleveland Independents’ Restaurant Week is actually a misnomer but then “Restaurant Two Weeks” sounds a little awkward.

For two weeks, northeast Ohioans can discover their new favorite restaurants when Cleveland Independents’ members offer three-course $33 prix fixe menus. More than four dozen restaurants across the region are participating, offering Asian, European, Latin and American cuisine in establishments ranging from casual bistros to upscale fine-dining spots.

Go to ClevelandRestaurantWeek to learn who is participating and what they are offering.

