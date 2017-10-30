Cleveland Public Theatre’s Y-Haven Project Explores Greed and Friendship in “Golden”

Thu 11/2 @ 7:30PM

Fri 11/3 @ 7:30PM

Sat 11/4 @ 6:30PM

Sun 11/5 @ 3PM

One of the many ways that Cleveland Public Theatre expands the boundaries of ordinary theater practice is by giving voice and stage to groups such as the Hispanic community or inner-city kids.

For the past 19 years, it’s partnered with the Greater Cleveland YMCA’s Y-Haven program, which serves formerly homeless men in recovery from substance abuse and mental health issues. It gives them the opportunity to create original works for theater based on their own experiences, in the process developing skills that help them reintegrate into society and stay sober.

Here’s how CPT describes the latest production, Golden:

“What happens when old buddies rekindle their friendships after 5 years of disconnection? Craig is back in town seeking support through a family emergency. While out fishing, the friends reel in a mysterious lockbox from the bottom of the lake. When the box is unlocked and gold is revealed, motives are questioned, desire overpowers, and haunting stories emerge as relationships fray. Golden is a compelling original play exploring the cost of greed, the calling of friendship, and how stories shape our existence and connect us to our humanity.”

It will have three performances at CPT’s Gordon Square Theatre Thu 11/2, Fri 11/3 and Sun 11/5m followed by free community performances. Tickets are a suggested $5 donation.

On Sat 11/4 there will be a special performance to benefit Y-Haven. The $50 tickets include the performance and a pre-curtain reception. Go here for tickets.

Y-Haven

