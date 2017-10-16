The Cleveland Pops Goes Broadway with a Jerry Herman Tribute at Severance Hall

Sat 10/21 @ 8PM

A Bette Midler revival on Broadway of Hello Dolly has Jerry Herman in the spotlight again, and the Broadway composer’s work is the subject of a special Cleveland Pops concert at Severance Hall.

Born in 1931, his output recalls the golden era of the American musical theater, not only with Hello, Dolly but also Mame, Mack and Mabel, Dear World and La Cage aux Folles. The Pops under maestro Carl Topilow will be joined by concert vocalists rendering classics tunes and overtures from the Herman repertoire.

Tickets range from $23 to $100.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

