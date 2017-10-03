The Cleveland Orchestra Plays Mahler’s Symphony No. 6 at Severance Hall

Thu 10/5 @ 7:30PM

Fri 10/6 @ 8PM

Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 6, written in the first decade of the 20th century, is a big, dramatic work written for a large orchestra. Nicknamed “Tragic,” (although hat was not what Mahler called it), it’s filled with sweeping contrasts, from heart-stopping melodies to wrenching despair.

To savor those contrasts, it will be the only piece on the Cleveland Orchestra’s program this week at Severance Hall. Music director Franz Welser-Möst conducts.

Tickets range from $21-$151.

clevelandorchestra

Post categories: