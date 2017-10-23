Cleveland Opera Theater & Baldwin Wallace Stage “The Threepenny Opera” at University Circle

Fri 10/27 @ 7:30PM

Sun 10/29 @ 3PM

Kurt Weill and Bertold Brecht’s seminal 1928 “play with music,” The Threepenny Opera, is an unusual work, with its incorporation of sounds from jazz, opera, operetta and dancehall/cabaret music into a script that criticizes a greedy capitalistic society intent on making life miserable for those at the bottom. Set in Victorian London, its colorful cast of underworld characters, along with its distinctive music, has made it an enduring favorite. Even those unfamiliar with it probably know its most familiar tune “The Ballad of Mack the Knife.”

Cleveland Opera Theater and Baldwin Wallace Conservatory have joined together to stage the piece at the Maltz Performing Arts Center in University Circle for two performances. Tickets are $25-$50 and are available through Cleveland Opera Theater or the MPAC box office at 216-368-6062.

