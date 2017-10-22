Cleveland Museum of Natural History Experts Come Out of their Shells at a Silly Movie Revival

Wed 11/1 @ 7PM

Given the current attitude of the voting public towards science, it’s likely many think the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are nonfiction. Maybe one of those National Geographic documentaries. The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is here to help.

As a way to popularize stuff about biology, zoology, astronomy and so forth, the CMNH inaugurated Reel Science, in which resident experts attend a screening of a past movie favorite and evaluate how much Hollywood got the varies “ologies” right (does Scientology count?).

This week’s edu-tainment is 1990’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the first live-action rendering of the hugely popular Kevin Eastman/Peter Laird comic book characters (intended as a one-shot joke but spun off into a TV cartoon and toy empire), screening at the Cedar Lee Theatre. A wildlife expert will attend — seriously? — to weigh the depiction of pet turtles mutated by radiation into pizza-eating, crime-fighting NYC ninjas named after Italian Renaissance artists.

Hopefully she’ll salute the groundbreaking high-tech puppetry Jim Henson’s people did in rendering the turtles. And agree that Splinter the Rat is one of the wisest martial-arts masters the silver screen ever offered.

Admission is $8, with discounts for Museum members (card must be presented).

reelscience

[Written by Charles Cassady]

