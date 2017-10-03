Cleveland Museum of Art Presents 20s-Based Musical Ensemble Butler, Bernstein & the Hot 9

Wed 10/11 @ 7:30PM

The Cleveland Museum of Art just opened a blockbuster show called The Jazz Age: American Style in the 1920s, which documents the radical stylistic changes that impacted everything from fashion to home décor to fine arts following World War I.

It was also a period of ferment and innovation in music, with jazz emerging as its soundtrack. Pianist Henry Butler and trumpeter Steven Bernstein lead Butler, Bernstein & the Hot 9, an ensemble which uses the music of that period, including Bessie Smith’s blues and Jelly Roll Morton’s ragtime, as the basis for its sound.

The museum presents the ensemble in its Gartner Auditorium. Tickets are $38-$59. Be sure to come early to see the exhibit to set the mood.

clevelandart

Post categories: